Court declares Ebonyi cybercrimes law illegal, unconstitutional





•Judgement has reaffirmed constitutional right to fair hearing, freedom of expression of every individual —Odo

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki yesterday, declared the controversial Ebonyi Cybercrimes Law No 12 of 2021 unconstitutional, null and void.

The Court ruling followed a suit by one Pascal Etu who had sued the State Governor, David Umahi over the controversial law.

The David Umahi-led administration had in September 2021 enacted the controversial law in equally controversial circumstances.

Apart from the House of Assembly members, no Journalist was present when the law was enacted even as there was no proof of the law going through public hearing before being passed into law.

The entire process was quickly and secretly accented to by the state Governor, David Umahi almost immediately.

The public only became aware of the existence of the law when in October, a social critic, Godfrey Chikwere was arrested by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper