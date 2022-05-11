Gunmen attack JAMB officials, kill gateman in Lagos hotel





A gateman with Mabila Hotel in Ikorodu, Lagos State, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday by some unknown gunmen and robbed some officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that lodged there.

The Police spokesman for Lagos Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the JAMB officials had been relocated to a safe place.

The PPRO said, “One Prof. Odunsi, an official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) who lodged at the hotel was robbed of his two phones, one HP Laptop and N20,000 cash.

“Similarly, two female officials of JAMB, who lodged at the hotel, were robbed of their phones and jewellery,” he said.

The spokesman said that the hoodlums shot the hotel’s gateman, simply identified as Peter, 40, who attempted to prevent them from escaping.

READ ALSO:

JAMB tasks officials on guidelines as 2022 UTME begins nationwide UTME: Candidates…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper