How Chidinma, Ataga met, witness tells court





By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—THE ninth prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, in the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, yesterday, told the court how investigations revealed where the late Ataga and Chidinma might have met before arriving at the crime scene.

Bamidele, who resumed his testimony before a Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, said that during investigations, Chidinma’s phone was tracked, which led to her arrest.

Upon arrest, she was questioned by the investigating police team.

The witness, who was answering questions from the Lagos State’s Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Adenike Oluwafemi, said: “While I was investigating into the background, I and a friend of the deceased went to Angel Villa Hotel, in Lekki. The owner of the hotel was approached and the story was related to him. Luckily, the hotel had a CCTV, which revealed the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper