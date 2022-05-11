N100m forms: APC stealing government funds for elections, says PDP





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration of allowing the mass looting of public funds to corruptly create a war chest to intimidate Nigerians for the purpose of winning the 2023 general elections by all means.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement in Abuja. He alleged that the APC was diverting public funds meant for development purposes and salaries of workers to its coffers by orchestrating the purchase of its Presidential nomination form by all manner of persons at excessive N100 million to warehouse sleaze funds for the elections

He said, “Our Party has information of how public funds are being withdrawn from Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals of government and diverted to people who have no verifiable means of livelihood to purchase APC’s Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper