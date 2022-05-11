NANS protests, accuses APC of being silent over ASUU strike





*Frowns at purchase of exorbitant party nomination forms amidst strike

*Tasks anti-graft agencies on probe of aspirants

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS, Wednesday,protested against silence of the ruling All Progressives Congress,in the ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Açcording to NANS,the party’s silence over the strike in public universities demonstrated that it had no interest of Nigerian students in its agenda.

It also frowned at the purchase of what it described as “exorbitant party nomination forms” by some.politicians in the face of ongoing strike by lecturers of public universities in the country.

Either govt acts fast on ASUU strike or devil finds work for students — MSSN

NANS regretted that the money ” political parties have generated is even enough to start solving the ASUU problem.”

This came as the Nigerian students’ body submitted a petition against the governor of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper