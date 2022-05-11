Nigeria to end N500bn annual medical tourism — FG





The Federal Government says with the coming up of affordable world class health facilities, Nigeria will soon put an end to the over N500 billion being spent on medical tourism annually.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this on Tuesday in Lagos at a media tour of Duchess International Hospital, a 100-bed state-of-the-art multi-specialist healthcare facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the private sector-owned purpose-built hospital was constructed through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with financial support from the Bank of Industry (BoI).

Speaking after a tour of the hospital, the minister said with more world class healthcare facilities like Duchess Hospital coming on stream, Nigeria is set become a destination for medical tourists.

He said the country would soon welcome foreign patients and medical personnel on its shores rather than having its citizens travel yearly and spending more than N500 billion for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper