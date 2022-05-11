Non-payment of minimum wage: Enugu primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

Primary school teachers in Enugu State, yesterday, embarked on an indefinite strike action over non-payment of N30,000 minimum wage by the state government.

The State Wing Executive Council, SWEC, of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Enugu State chapter, rising from a meeting on Friday, 6th April, 2022,  directed that primary school teachers in the state should not resume for the 3rd term, 2021/22 academic session with effect from Monday, 9th May, 2022, until  the N30,000 National Minimum Wage is paid to their members.

Vanguard monitored the situation in Nsukka metropolis and observed that some pupils who were not informed of the development went to schools but returned home when they noticed absence of teachers in their various schools.

The teachers had gone on a three- day warning strike to force the state government to pay them the new minimum wage, forcing the government to sue the leadership of the union at the National Industrial…



