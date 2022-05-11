Plateau 2023: 18 APC aspirants warn Lalong against imposition, threaten defection





By Marie-Therese Nanlong, JOS

Eighteen gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Plateau State have threatened to dump the party, if Governor, Simon Lalong and his allies impose their preferred aspirant on the people.

The aspirants, who insisted that the governor, his family members, and a few members of the party were planning to foist an unpopular candidate that would cause misfortune to the party, warned that if that was done, they and their supporters would collectively dump the party for another.

Addressing journalists in Jos yesterday, the 18 aspirants noted the purported preferred aspirant, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, who was recently disengaged from INEC as a Resident Electoral Commissioner and was yet to get his membership right with APC even as he has not totally disengaged from INEC. Speaking on behalf of others, one of the aspirants, Chief Amos Gizo said: “We desire to produce credible, qualified and electable…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper