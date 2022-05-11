We want a reformed LG administration profiling vigilante personnel – Edo DG





.Akoko-Edo Forums wants improved government presence

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu on Tuesday said the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki was reforming the local government administration in the state to perform optimally like the state government.

Besides, he said the government is currently profiling personnel of the state vigilante groups who are complementing the efforts of the conventional security apparatus to ensure arms do not get into wrong hands.

2023: Edo PDP Ijaw leaders want credible primaries urges non-interference

Shaibu spoke when he received the leadership of Akoko-Edo Forum (AEF) that visited the deputy governor to raise issues of development as they affect the area.

Shaibu also assured the delegation led by Dr. Charles Jagun that the Obaseki administration remain committed to leaving lasting legacies behind as governor of the state with the strengthening of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper