Xiaomi Introduces Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi 10A to Nigeria Market





Xiaomi today launched Redmi 10 2022 in Nigeria, a new member of Redmi 10 Series family. It offers 50MP hi-res camera, 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ AdaptiveSync display, a powerful chipset and a sleek design, making exceptional performance available to more and more people. What’s more, another Redmi 10 series member – Redmi 10A is also available, which is dedicated to bringing consumers a well-round user experience at an affordable price in Nigeria.

Redmi 10 2022: Making advanced features and high-end performance accessible

Redmi 10 2022 has a 50MP AI quad camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera. The device offers a suite of different filters at your fingertips that can craft sensational yet creative photos and videos. The 8MP selfie camera at the front is capable of capturing panorama selfies to combine your selfies with the beauty of the environment.

It is packed with smooth viewing with a 90Hz 6.5″ FHD+ DotDisplay.





