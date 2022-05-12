53 in court for operating illegal revenue checkpoints in Benue





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Indications have emerged that no fewer than 53 persons are currently facing trial in courts for operating illegal revenue checkpoints in parts of Benue State.

In a statement obtained Wednesday in Makurdi from the Media Assistant to the Executive Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Suswam Terhemba, the records from the enforcement and legal units of the Board indicated that “53 persons have been arraigned in 24 cases at various courts in the state and are facing prosecution for robbery, criminal conspiracy, extortion among other charges.”

It would be recalled that the Executive Chairman of the BIRS, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi had on assumption of office few months back warned criminal gangs who barricade roads across the state to extort trucks laden with goods to desist or be ready for a showdown with the board.

She had lamented the negative impact of the menace on the economy of the state saying it was worrisome as traders…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper