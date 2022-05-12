AMVCA 2022: BBNaija Cross, Pere, Whitemoney, others to attend ‘Celebration of Africa’s Diversity’ event





Some of your favourite Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemates, Filmmakers and actors from several African countries including Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria are all expected to attend the Celebration of Africa’s Diversity’ event today at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, V.I

This is as part of celebrating the rich culture and diversity in Africa and the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

The organizers on Thursday revealed that the ex-BBNaija housemates who will be attending the event today includes Pere, Whitemoney, Cross, Angel, Liquorose, Saskay and others.

The AMVCA event which started 7 May 2022 with an Opening Night Gala, Runway Show, Young Filmmakers’ Day, Content Market Workshop, digital…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper