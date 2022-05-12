Coutinho makes permanent switch to Aston Villa





By Emmanuel Okogba

Philippe Coutinho has made his stay at Aston Villa permanent after he signed a contract that keeps him at the club until 2026 on Thursday.

Coutinho, 29, joined from Barcelona on loan with Steven Gerrard – a former teammate at Liverpool now Villa coach playing a major role in bringing the Brazilian to the West Midlands club.

Villa announced the development on its website, writing, “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

“The Brazilian playmaker has signed a contract until 2026.

“After initially signing on loan from the Catalan giants in January, Coutinho made an immediate impact at Villa Park with some outstanding…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper