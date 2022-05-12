Dangote eyes steel sector





…To stop sourcing FX from CBN

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Dangote Group has announced its plan to expand its operations into the steel sector and that it would soon stop going to the Central Bank of Nigeria to source foreign exchange for its operations.

The Group Managing Director of the Group, Mr. Olakunle Alake, disclosed this during a panel discussion at the Infrastructure Solutions Summit organized by the African Finance Corporation (AFC) in Abuja, today.

Only two weeks, the federal government reversed its original plan of completing the multi-billion dollar Ajaokuta Steel Company, as it announced it would now rather give it out to a private operator on concession.

Mr. Alake revealed that Dangote was planning to invest heavily in the steel, sector of the economy.

According to him, “Apart from the oil and gas project that we are doing, we are also one of the key stakeholders that has support the government in terms of infrastructure tax credit…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper