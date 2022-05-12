Middle Belt group calls for end to ASUU crisis





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step in and quickly resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, impasse warning that Nigerians youths are currently enraged by the fact that universities are shut while Ministers and All Progressives Congress, APC, members easily cough out N100million to purchase presidential nomination forms of their party.

He group warned that there is growing resentment among Nigerian youths at the moment over the lingering ASUU strike stressing that there was need to quickly have the dispute resolved as soon as possible to enable Nigerian students return back to school.

The MBMJP in a statement issued Wednesday in Makurdi by its Convener, Joe Bukka, said the growing anger in the country over the continued closure of Nigerian universities should be a source of worry for all those in positions of authority.

“We urge President Buhari to step into…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper