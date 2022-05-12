Niger Delta Youths commend Buhari for ordering political appointees to resign





The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering all political appointees under his administration who are seeking elective positions in the next year’s general elections to resign as it is required by law.

The President stated this while praising the Minister of State for Education, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba for braving the odds and handing in his resignation after purchasing the presidential election form.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the national Coordinator of NDYC Engr. Jator Abido expressed satisfaction with Mr. Presidents orders, noting that it has helped to distinguish him as a man of honour who does not associate himself with lawlessness.

The NDYC prayed further that with Akpabio specifically out of the way now, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will breath fresh air and experience a turn around for good.

“This singular act of Mr. President has brought about…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper