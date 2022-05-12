Submit resignation letter now, Uzodimma tells appointees contesting 2023 elections





By Idowu Bankole

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has directed all government appointees interested in seeking elective positions in the 2023 election to submit their respective resignation letters on or before Monday, the 16th of May 2022.

The Governor at the State Exco meeting made this declaration.

The Governor’s move is in line with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended).

Recall, the President had in a circular dated 11th May, 2022 ams issued in the early hours of Thursday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, the president said aside ministers, those equally affected by his directive are Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies, Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors and other appointees with political ambitions in the lead up to the elections.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper