Woman docked for allegedly stealing iPhone 12





A 30-year-old woman, Helen James , was on Thursday docked in a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an iPhone 12 worth N375, 000.

The defendant, who lives in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 23, at a shopping Mall in Barnawa, Kaduna State.

Leo said the defendant stole an iPhone 12 worth N375, 000, belonging to the complainant, Miss Grace Stephen.

The prosecution said that the complainant went to the shopping mall to buy some provisions and forgot the phone in a shop.

Ehe said that when the complainant realised that her phone was missing, she called the number and the defendant picked but quickly ended the call and switched the phone off.

Leo stated that in the course of investigation, the phone was tracked and the defendant was arrested with the phone.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper