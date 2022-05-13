2023: Four Commissioners resign from Umahi’s cabinet





.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

No fewer than four Commissioners have resigned from the Governor David Umahi-led administration ahead of the 2023 general election in the State.

The former Commissioners resigned to contest the 2023 general election.

The affected Commissioners are: the Commissioner for Capital Territory Development, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Chief Ukie Ezeali, Commissioner for Business Development, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, Commissioner for Inter-Party and Chief Emma Uguru, Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council Meeting in Abakaliki, the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji added that the State Exco has approved their resignation and wished them well in their political ambition.

Some of the Commissioners that resigned are contesting for Senate and House of Representatives seats in the 2023.

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi has forwarded five Commissioner nominees to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper