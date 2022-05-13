2023: I’m having fun, Emefiele says after meeting Buhari





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

BARELY 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari asked all political appointees that have ambitions to vie for any position in the 2023 general elections to resign on or before Monday, May 16, 2022, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday met with the President at the State House, Abuja.

It would be recalled that Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had on Wednesday, told Vanguard that the President while giving the order to cabinet members, also said anyone that needed any clarification should meet him.

Although the agenda of his closed-door meeting with the President was not made public, but when asked on his reaction to the President’s directive, Emefiele said: “There is no news now, but there will be news. You heard me, I said there is no news but there will be news.”

Reminded that the international community as well as Nigerians were interested in his position regarding the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper