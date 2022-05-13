Allen Onyema and National Productivity Award





By Philip Egbede

“Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort.”

—Paul J. Meyer

Greatness is repeated excellence. Success is incremental. It does not come in an avalanche. If you want to create a tide, focus on making ripples not waves. If you make enough ripples, waves will herald a tide. This is the guiding philosophy of Mr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema; chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airline.

When Allen Onyema conceived the idea of floating an airline, his primary vision was to create jobs. His secondary focus was to birth a new ideology of excellence in the aviation industry, and his tertiary goal was to put Nigeria in the global aviation map. Seven years down the line, he has created not only the biggest airline in West and Central Africa, but also the largest job opportunities in the Nigeria’s aviation industry.

It was not a surprise to his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper