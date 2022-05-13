ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Obaseki 





Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo’s Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Friday in Benin blamed increasing rate of drug abuse in the state on the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) strike.

Reviewing the state’s security situation for the months of February, March and April, Gov. Obaseki said Edo recorded 19 drug abuse cases in February, 34 cases in March and 23 cases in April.

“Drug abuse is now number two issue of concern in our state.

“Our analysis shows that there is high rate of consumption of drugs in the last few months.

“This is not unconnected with the ASUU strike which has kept many students at home and idle,’’ the governor said.

The review came after a joint security meeting between the state government and representatives of various security agencies in the state.

“I use the opportunity of this meeting to appeal to ASUU and the Federal Government to do all they can to end this strike as soon as possible.

“This is in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper