 Breaking: Ngige withdraws from presidential race





Senator Chris Ngige, Labour Minister

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has announced his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.

Senator Ngige, in a statement he personal signed, said that he had earlier met with the President in the early hours of Friday.

Recall that President Buhari held a valedictory session with 10 cabinet members that had indicated interest to contest election in 2023 and the Labour and Employment Minister participated in the session, which was held at the Presidential Villa.

But Senator Ngige, in the statement, said after meeting with the President and consultations with his family members, friends, political associates and constituents, he has decided to…





