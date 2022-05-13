CAN asks security agencies to bring Deborah’s killers to book





Late Deborah Samuel

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, a 200 Level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, by some extremist fellow students on alleged blasphemy.

In a joint media briefing by CAN and CAN-Youth Wing, on Friday in Abuja, CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, said that the unlawful and dastardly action of the perpetrators must be investigated.

Daramola said that the act should be condemned by all right thinking people and the security operatives should fish the perpetrators out and prosecute them.

“As long as the state fails to bring these beasts and criminals amidst us to book, the society will continue to be their killing fields.

“It is our expectation that the state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, would ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet, as it was done before,” he said.

Daramola said that CAN urged teachers and preachers of religious intolerance,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper