CAN preaches calm, justice over murder of Deborah Emmanuel in Sokoto





Late Deborah Samuel

By Musa Na Annabi, Sokoto

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described Thursday’s killing of a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, as a sad day for the entire Christian community, called for calm and for the governor to ensure justice is done.

“We received the news with a great shock, considering the manner in which her life was brought to an end,” CAN stated.

Deborah was stoned to death and burned by her Muslim colleagues for allegedly blaspheming their religion.

In a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto, CAN stated that the Christian community in Sokoto State “condemns in strongest terms, the evil and criminal act”.

"We call on His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Sokoto…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper