Ebonyi PDP Chairman refutes report of arrest for alleged forgery





The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, Mr Silas Onu, has described as untrue the report that police recently arrested him in connection with alleged forgery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some social media platforms recently reported that Onu was arrested for the alleged offence in Abuja.

However, in a statement issued in Abakiliki and made available to newsmen on Friday, Onu urged party members and the public to disregard the report.

The PDP chairman, who is a lawyer, noted that he usually does not respond to “perceived falsehood”.

He, however, stated that he choose to respond in the instant case “due to the sensitivity of the issue”.

“When a platform that circulates publications among learned people decided to peddle falsehood without due investigation, I am compelled to make a statement on such publication.

“I was never arrested by the police or any law enforcement agency in Abuja or any part of Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper