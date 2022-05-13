FCTA vows to demolish estates, structures obstructing waterways 





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday vowed not to spare any estate or structures illegally developed on waterways following the release of the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook by NiMet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 Annual NiMET Flood Outlook negatively featured the FCT, placing AMAC and Gwagwalada on probable high risk.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council ( AMMC), Alhaji Shuaib Umar made the vow during a stakeholders meeting with both Management and Residents Associations of Trademore Estate.

“By next week all these houses are going down.The solution to this is the removal of these houses. We won’t like ourselves at the detriment of others.

“Even a single house could cause problem for so many people. If that single house is not constructed where it is supposed to be constructed.”

Earlier, the Director, FCTA Department of Development Control, Malam Muktar Galadima who led a demolition squad…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper