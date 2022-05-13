Information Minister explains FG’s financial interventions in health sector





.

… Says it is to fast rack evolvement of world class hospitals

By Chioma Obinna

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed has explained the rationale behind Federal government’s financial interventions and projects in the critical healthcare sector, saying it was to fast-track the evolvement of world-class healthcare facilities like the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos.

Addressing over 30 journalists drawn from the electronic, print and online media during a media tour of the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos, the minister disclosed that the Federal Government’s Intervention in the Healthcare Sector through the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) invested a total of $22.5 million in two diagnostic centres in Kano and Umuahia ($5.5 million each) and the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre in Lagos ($11.5 million).

Noting that the NSIA is also committed to building a new quaternary hospital in Abuja, Mohammed said with the establishment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper