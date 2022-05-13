Let’s live in peace, pray for our leaders — Chief YOB, Baba Adinni





Muslims within and outside Eti-Osa, Lagos, gathered at the Eti-Osa Islamic Centre, last Friday for a special prayer session for peace, unity and prosperity in the country.

The special prayer which was held on the last Jumat prayer in the month of Ramadan was attended by eminent personalities in the area.

The event was part of the Ramadan activities of the Eti-Osa Muslims using the solemn period to beseech Allah for the peace, tranquility and development for the area and the country at large.

Leading the prayer session, Chairman, Eti-Osa Council of Imams and Alfas, Sheikh Afinni Yoosuph Abdulbari prayed for security and peaceful co-existence in the country for sustainable social and economic development.

He also counselled Muslims to be guided by the teachings of the Qur’an and traditions of Prophet Muhammad, adding that every Muslims have a role to play in making the society and the country at large better. “It is not only about prayer though, we all must change our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper