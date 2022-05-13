Over N58bn paid to marketers in 5 months for bridging – NMDPRA





By Obas Esiedesa

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that it has paid petroleum marketers over N58 billion as bridging cost in the past five months.

A statement by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Abuja explained that of the amount, N34 billion went directly to members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The Authority’s reaction came a day after IPMAN threatened to shut down their operation over N500 billion debts owed them for bridging petrol.

The agency explained that the “administration of bridging payment is a continuous process as hundreds of trucks load and discharge products daily thereby adding to the claims”.

It noted that “since December 2021, the NMDPRA has made several payments to marketers whose claims have been verified. So far, over N58 billion has been disbursed to oil marketers out of which about.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper