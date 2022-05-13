[VIDEO] People Talk: What’s your take on the amended terrorism law by ‘senate which criminalizes ransom payment





The Nigerian Senate amended and passed the Terrorism (Prevention) Act of 2013, which criminalizes paying ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria.

Concern is growing around the country over the spate of kidnapping which has become a huge enterprise for criminals.

The bill eliminates the last lifeline Nigerians can use to save themselves from kidnappers.

Although paying ransom means for many, selling their belongings, borrowing or crowd-funding

Vanguardlive took to the streets to find out peoples opinion on the criminalization of ransom payment.

