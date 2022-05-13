Why we expunged sedition from Edo criminal code – Obaseki





Governor Godwin Obaseki

Commissions new radio station

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state governor, Godwin Obaseki said the importance of a free press and free speech which are key to the development of democracy was the reason his administration expunged sedition from the new criminal law of the state.

Obaseki stated this on Friday during the official opening of a new radio station, Super FM in Benin City.

Represented by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Adaze Enwanta, Obaseki said “For us as a government, democratic freedoms are the most important part of which is the freedom of expression and press freedom. It is clear that people tune in to radio and television stations because they want to know what the government is doing.

“Also, in order to respect the peoples opinion, we have taken deliberate step. Just recently, the Edo State Executive Council considered the new criminal law and we have abrogated the provision that has to do with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper