2023: I didn’t step down my guber ambition for Senate — Omo-Agege 





By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Friday, said he did not step down his 2023 governorship ambition for senatorial race.

Omo-Agege in a statement in his Facebook handle, said he is resolute in his decision to Delta State Governorship, adding that he would not compromise his governorship objective for anybody or for any reason whatsoever.

Reacting to rumour making the rounds, he said: “It has been brought to my notice that there is a rumour making the rounds that I have stepped down my objective for the 2023 Delta State Governorship and bought the Nomination Form for Senate. It is unfortunate that such unfounded and fabricated falsehood could garner such traction and worse still that some could actually believe it.

“For the avoidance of any doubt let me spell it out: I, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will never, ever step down or compromise my…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper