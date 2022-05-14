2023: Most critical year to decide Nigeria’s fate —Jack-Rich





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

CHAIRMAN of Belemaoil Production and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tein Jack-Rich on Friday said that 2023 is a critical year that will decide the fate of the country.

Jack-Rich, who stated this when he formally declared to contest the 2023 presidential election in Abuja also promised not to take any loan throughout his tenure as a president even as he pledged to create 26,000 jobs in his first day in office in each of the 774 local government areas of the country.

Timeline of APC’s jabs on President Jonathan

He also said that he would tackle insecurity geadlong and will encourage the private sector.

Jack-Rick who said he organised prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari when he was sick, thanked God that the president is now healthier than ever.

He said, “I will create smart jobs and will develop the oil and gas industry and optimise the oil and gas in the country.

“My…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper