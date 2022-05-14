AMCVA 2022: See full List of winners so far [UPDATED]

By
Headliners
-
15


The 8th edition of the prestigious African Magic Viewers Choice Awards(AMVCA) is currently going on at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island to its usual glitz and glamour.

AMVCA is a gathering of industry professionals and lovers of African movies and television. 

Without further ado, here are all the winners so far for the 8th edition.

Here is a full list of winners:

Best Actress In a Drama

Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story

Best Actor in a Drama 

Stan Nze – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Funke Akindele-Bello – Omo Ghetto the Saga

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Broda Shaggi – Dwindle

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Omowummi Dada – Country Hard

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo

AMVCA Trailblazer Award

Teniola Aladese 

Best Director 

Ramsey Nouah – Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story

Best Art Director (Movie/TV…



