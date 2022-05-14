AMCVA 2022: See full List of winners so far [UPDATED]

The 8th edition of the prestigious African Magic Viewers Choice Awards(AMVCA) is currently going on at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island to its usual glitz and glamour.
AMVCA is a gathering of industry professionals and lovers of African movies and television.
Without further ado, here are all the winners so far for the 8th edition.
Here is a full list of winners:
Best Actress In a Drama
Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story
Best Actor in a Drama
Stan Nze – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story
Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Funke Akindele-Bello – Omo Ghetto the Saga
Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Broda Shaggi – Dwindle
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Omowummi Dada – Country Hard
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo
AMVCA Trailblazer Award
Teniola Aladese
Best Director
Ramsey Nouah – Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story
Best Art Director (Movie/TV…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper