



By Damilola Ogunsakin

Touted as one of the biggest awards ceremonies in Nigeria entertainment industry, Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), is happening today May 14, 2022.

The eighth edition of the award ceremony will honour and recognize notable films and series of last year, along with the actors.

As we wait for this year’s ceremony, let’s take a look at the nominees for Best Actress in A Drama category:

*Asabe Madaki (Voiceless)*Bisola Aiyeola (This Lady Called Life)

*Genoveva Umeh (A Tune Away)

*Kehinde Bankole (Dear Affy)

*Meg Otanwa (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

*Nancy Isime (Superstar)

*Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story)

These actresses are well known to have delivered their role, but the question is, who will win?

AMVCA 2022: Best Actress in A Drama category: Who will win?





Source: Vanguard Newspaper