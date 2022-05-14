Deborah: Sultan’s palace under siege as protesting youths ask for release of suspects





A combined team of security men, led by State’s Police Commissioner, Mr Kamaludden Okunlola were deployed to the palace of the Sultan of Sultan to avoid breakdown of law and order while protesters threw stones and attempted to burn it down.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal had in a broadcast, called on the people to remain indoor as security operatives were being deployed to safeguard lives and properties.

The protests were caused by an alleged religious blasphemy made by a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, against Islamic religion through a social media channel.

The student, Deborah Yakubu, was killed in a mob outrage during students’ unrest, but the state government immediately closed down the school while police announced the arrest of two persons in connection with the incident.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper