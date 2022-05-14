DELTA 2023: Okowa, Ibori, Omo-Agege’s men battle for NASS tickets





•Ned Nwoko ready to face Nwaoboshi in Delta North

•Omo-Agege lays ambush with Dafinone, Joel-Onowakpo in Delta Central, South

•Nani dares Amori in Ibori’s stronghold; Diden, Reyenieju woo Uduaghan

By Emma Amaize

APART from governorship, the senatorial primaries, in about two weeks, for tickets of the different political parties in Delta South, Delta North and Delta Central Senatorial districts is the next formidable battle in the line-ups for 2023 elections in Delta State.

While certain aspirants are in the contest to strike other political bargains, some are partaking to prove their mettle, but deft moves by political godfathers to settle political scores and assert their powers with some of the runners as willing collaborators, have also manifested.

Taking a deeper look at the contenders, it seems more of a power battle for the soul of Delta state involving stalwarts of three political principalities in the state: incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper