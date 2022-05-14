Ganduje pays Shekarau surprise visit as plans to dump APC heightens





By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has paid a surprise visit to the residence of Senator Ibrahim Shakarau whose plans to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The NNPP is led by the Kwankwasiyya supporters under the leadership of Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who took over the party recently.

Shekarau is said to be dumping the APC for the NNPP to be able contest for his senatorial seat in the coming election, a situation that might not be possible under the APC after having a parallel contest as one of the members of the G7 in the party.

Sources from Shekarau camp say all arrangements for his joining the NNPP have been concluded and it is rumored that he is going to announce his intention to join the NNPP Saturday morning.

