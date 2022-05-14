Just In: JAMB releases result of 2022 UTME





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Joint Administrations and Matriculation Board, JAMB,has released result of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The board in a statement, Saturday,directed candidates who sat for the examination to check their results by texting “Send UTMERESULT ( one word) to 55019″ to have their results.”

“To check the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message,” the statement read.

It read further:”This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.

“In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one. Hence,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper