Kebbi Gov Poll: Malami says decision to withdraw borne out of patriotism





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Saturday, confirmed that he has not resigned from his position.

The AGF, however, confirmed that he has withdrawn his ambition to contest the 2023 Kebbi state governorship election.

Malami, who made the disclosure in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said his decision to pull out from the gubernatorial contest, was borne out of patriotism.

The statement, read: “Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has not resigned. He withdrew his ambition to contest for the 2023 Kebbi State Gubernatorial Elections.

“Malami has the right to choose to voluntarily shelve his gubernatorial ambition. It is a matter of personal conviction and individual right which didn’t violate any law.

“Right thinking members of the society accord respect to individual’s right to freedom of choice in matters…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper