2023: Nigeria’s sliding off the cliff, needs intervention — Hayatu-Deen





Dayo Johnson Akure.

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has raised the alarm that the country is sliding off the cliff and needed urgent intervention.

Hayatu-Deen said this while on a consultation visit to delegates of the party in Ondo State ahead of the partys primaries.

He lamented the level of division across the country by the ruling party

“Since I was born, I have never seen a time like this in the country. A moment of enormous grief, turbulence and trepidation. The country is divided.

“Everywhere in the country has been gaslighted and everywhere is burning due to hunger, ignorance, deprivation, destruction of lives and property

He however, said that with his long years of experience in in the public and corporate world, he is in a good stead to handle with ease all the problems bedeviling the country.

“I’m highly qualified. I have the intellectual skills, I do have the substantive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper