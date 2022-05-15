2023 PRESIDENCY: Saraki vows to tackle insecurity, prioritize Solid Minerals





Senator Bukola Saraki

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Former senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has declared his commitment to free up the solid minerals subsector to create massive jobs for the youths as a means to tackle insecurity in the country.

Senator Saraki stated this in Lokoja on Sunday during his presidential campaign to Kogi delegates for the forthcoming PDP Presidential primary.

The former senate President also asked delegates from Kogi state to cast their votes for him as a solidarity for one of their own in the North Central, in order to create history in the gro-political zone to get a president for the first time since the return of democracy in 1999.

Saraki, said two term Governor of Kwara state, two term senator and Senate president maintained that he possessed the needed capacity and experience to wriggle the country out of its predicament Haven governed Kwara state for two terms, being to the senate twice coupled with leading the 8th…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper