2023: Saraki’s supporters upbeat about growing support

John Alechenu takes a look at the growing chances of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in the race for the Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party

It is no longer news that the Peoples Democratic Party has thrown open the race for its Presidential ticket. National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who read out a communiqué after the 96th National Executive Council meeting of the party, said, ”After a very extensive deliberation NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the Presidential Election should now be left open. The party should also work towards consensus candidates where possible.”

With this announcement, the race for the party’s ticket in the run-up to the 2023 general election is undoubtedly beginning to take shape. Perhaps more than anyone else, supporters of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, are upbeat about what they believe is his growing support base first, among…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper