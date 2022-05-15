Buhari’s Adviser on Power joins Jigawa 2023 guber race





Special Adviser to the President on Power and Infrastructure, Engineer Ahmed Zakari on Thursday declared his intention to run for the 2023 gubernatorial poll in Jigawa State.

Zakari made his intention known in a letter of intent signifying his decision to present himself as an aspirant seeking to fly the flag of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the next governorship election due next year.

He said his decision was based on calls from various political and other interest groups across the State urging him to contest the poll.

He promised to build on the good foundation laid by the incumbent governor of the state, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar whom he said has done a tremendous job in building an administration that is truly for the people.

According to Zakari, “Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has done a tremendous job in building an Administration that is truly for the people. From his repositioning of Healthcare in the State to his investments in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper