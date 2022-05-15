Deborah Samuel: Every tweet has to get my approval, Atiku insists





Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, on Friday, said that every tweet on his official social media handles must get his approval before publication.

Atiku, one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, said this when he paid a consultative visit to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo at the Government House, Benin.

Atiku had earlier reacted to the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel who was accused of blasphemy.

The post was soon taken down, generating a lot of social media backlash.

According to Atiku, “Every tweet has to get my expressed approval but this one didn’t so I asked them to take it down.

Also Read:

I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President – Atiku

“I took a stand about Sharia law and was abused, thrown stones at, but how long did it last? Despite that I didn’t change my position on that. I am not afraid to take a stand on critical issues,“ he said.

According to the presidential aspirant,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper