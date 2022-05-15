DSS begins vetting of political aspirants ahead of 2023





By Soni Daniel, Abuja

As the country’s political process to usher in a new set of leaders next year, the Department of State Service has begun discreet vetting of political contestants across all the cadres of contestants in order to fish out those who have ‘some baggage’.

The profiling and vetting of political aspirants, according to a DSS official, is to enable the service fish out criminal elements who should not be entrusted with sensitive offices and positions in the country and guide relevant agencies, parties and institutions appropriately.

“The vetting is a continuous exercise and a core function of our mandate to determine if anyone who is seeking to occupy any office is fit and proper to do so in order to prevent criminally-minded elements from being saddle with sensitive government apparatus and institutions,” a DSS official explained.

Under…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper