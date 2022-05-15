How Justice Odili saved my political career — Wike





By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says he owes his rising political career to Justice Mary Odili whose timely intervention saved him from being displaced in his 2004 second term bid as Chairman of Obio – Akpor Local Government, Rivers state.

Wike, at Sunday’s thanksgiving in Port Harcourt to mark Justice Odili’s 70th birthday and retirement as Justice of the Supreme Court, narrated his cry to the former Rivers First Lady when his was not listed among aspirants cleared to contest local government chairmanship at the time.

Speaking during the event held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa, (CIWA) in Port Harcourt, the governor noted that the manner Justice Mary Odili presented the matter got her husband, then Governor Peter Odili, to act on it immediately.

He said, first, Dr Peter Odili invited the then Rivers State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper