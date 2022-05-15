Nnamdi Kanu unhappy over killings, sit-at-home order in Southeast, says Soludo





Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra says Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the terrorist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is unhappy with the killings and enforcement of the protracted sit-at-home order in the South-East.

The order has always been enforced by groups claiming to act on his behalf.

But Soludo said this was part of his interaction with Kanu during a visit to the proscribed IPOB leader in his detention facility on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to Soludo who issued a Statement on Sunday in Awka, reported Soludo as saying that kanu was in a stable condition.

“Kanu is in support of continuation of the search for a sustainable solution to the insecurity in the South-Eastern part of the country,” the statement noted.

According to him, “Kanu informed me that if given the opportunity, he would make a broadcast that would address the degenerating security situation in the South-East under the guise of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper