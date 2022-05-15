PDP presidential primary: Emmanuel denies blocking Akwa Ibom delegates from seeing Atiku





The Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Committee has said there is no iota of truth in the news in some quarters that the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom will not allow Peoples Democratic Party PDP delegates in the state from meeting with former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, when the ex VP visits the state on Monday.

A press statement yesterday titled “Re: 2023 presidential shocker: Udom blocks Atiku from consulting Akwa Ibom delegates,” by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, described the news item as false in all materials particular.

He said: “The news item with the above heading surfaced on the media space, alleging that Governor Udom Emmanuel barred Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from meeting with delegates from Akwa Ibom State.

“It also went on to make a lot of spurious allegations, laced with foul and profane language….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper